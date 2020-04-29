What you need to know April 29

Scattered light rain continue this morning with a small break. Scattered rain and thunderstorms return this afternoon. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | April 29, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 5:00 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 29.

First Alert Weather

Scattered light rain continues during the morning hours.

There will be a small break from the showers mid-morning. Some could even get a peek of sunshine.

Lisa Michaels says scattered rain and thunderstorms develop again this afternoon. The storms will not be severe, but there could be heavy downpours and small hail.

Today will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Isolated showers continue tonight in our eastern counties.

Overnight, clouds will gradually decrease.

Thursday will be dry and warmer.

