What you need to know April 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 29.
Scattered light rain continues during the morning hours.
There will be a small break from the showers mid-morning. Some could even get a peek of sunshine.
Lisa Michaels says scattered rain and thunderstorms develop again this afternoon. The storms will not be severe, but there could be heavy downpours and small hail.
Today will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
Isolated showers continue tonight in our eastern counties.
Overnight, clouds will gradually decrease.
Thursday will be dry and warmer.
- There more than one million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19. This is a third of the virus cases worldwide.
- Massive meat processing plants across the country have shutdown due to COVID-19.
- Nearly 70 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans. State and federal officials are trying to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest known outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S.
- County clerks in southeast Missouri say they are taking precautions when it comes to the election in June.
- Three golfers make a hole-in-one at the same hole on the same day.
- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be taking the stage to continue the Grand Ole Opry’s streak of 4,922 consecutive Saturday night performances.
- For millions of people around the world dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, sleep brings no relief.
