A Wet Start to Wednesday

Scattered light rain looks to continue this morning with chances of thunder in Kentucky and Tennessee. Areas will see a small break and see peaks of sunshine during the mid-morning hours with scattered rain and storms developing again this afternoon. These do not look to be severe but can have heavy downpours and small hail. Gusts winds between 25-30mph will be present with high temperatures in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
Clouds and isolated rain continue tonight especially in our eastern counties. These areas look to hold onto clouds a bit longer tomorrow. A gradual clearing will occur west to east allowing southeast Missouri to have higher chances of more sun on Thursday.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.