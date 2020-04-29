2 Western KY meat processing companies see large amount of COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Two western Kentucky meat processing companies continue to face a COVID outbreak in each of its facilities.
State leaders say there are nearly a combined 200 confirmed cases between Henderson’s Tyson Foods and Perdue Farms in Ohio County.
An employee spoke with us. That employee fears losing their job over sharing their concerns with us.
So for that reason, we agreed to protect the identity. They say they were blindsided by the number of confirmed cases at the facility had crossed 100.
“I’ve accepted the fact that I am in a facility with confirmed cases,” an employee said.
Perdue Farms in Cromwell Kentucky is climbing to 124 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Those numbers are coming from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services.
“Appalled. Don’t want to return," an employee said. "I had no knowledge it had spiked to that extent.”
We took concerns to the county Judge-Executive David Johnston who tells us the company has many precautions in place and that the product is not affected because of sanitation measures.
Johnston also says only a small fraction of those affected employees live in Ohio County. He believes it may be spread after work because of carpooling and shared homes.
He also tells us language barries are an added obstacle.
“They’ve gone a step further. They’re educating their workers, they’re providing them with PPE,” Johnston said. "Not only when they’re working, but for when they’re home, and when they leave.
“They’re not practicing social distancing inside the facility," an employee said. "You can go at any moment whenever one of the production teams are clocking in, and they’re elbow to elbow both sides of the hallway.”
Henderson’s Tyson Foods is no stranger to the pandemic.
State leaders say its number of confirmed cases sits at 74.
“We have to provide food to America, however, we have to do it safely and efficiently,” an employee said.
We submitted a question to the Governor related to this. We’re hoping to hear from him Wednesday.
Until then, Johnston tells me it would be up to health leaders, not the county, to enforce a temporary shut down.
