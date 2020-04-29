University of Tennessee at Martin offers free non-degree self-paced courses

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin is offering ten free non-degree self-paced courses through University Outreach.
They include both hard and soft skills.
The courses are open to the public and will be available for free until June 30.
The self-paced courses include:
- Creating Web Pages
- Creating WordPress Websites
- Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
- Twelve Steps to Successful Job Search
- Keys to Effective Communication
- Managing Customer Service
- Marketing Your Business on the Internet
- Personal Finance
- Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring
- Individual Excellence
Participants have three months to complete the course.
“We believe that having the right skills and knowing how to utilize them is vital for both job seekers and those currently employed,” said Debbie Mount, director of Non-Degree Programs. “The courses can help an individual enter the workforce or advance their career or use as a professional development opportunity.”
For course descriptions and registration, visit utm.edu/spc.
For more information, contact Non-Degree programs at nondegree@utm.edu or Mount at dmount@utm.ed
