United Way handing out sanitizer donated by P&G

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - United Way of Southeast Missouri is handing out more than 100 gallons of hand sanitizer to their partnering organizations.
They have 30 networking funded partners which represent 40 programs in the area that the United Way are giving gallons of sanitizer to.
P&G donated three 55-gallon drums of hand sanitizer to United Way which was brought to Cape Splash by Ameren.
P&G also donated thousands of masks as well.
United Way of Southeast Missouri Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton thanks everyone that made this possible to help each other out.
"I would just like to stress how collaborative everyone has been for this and how hard our partners are working to try to help meet needs. There is a lot of need in this community. A lot of our hourly workers are really suffering and people who have never asked for help before have asked for help."
Next week on May 5th, the United Way is conducting a car parade throughout Cape Girardeau to thank all the organizations and volunteers.
They also plan to hand out some hand sanitizer to other non-profit organizations as well.
