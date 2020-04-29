Tenn. announces guidance for reopening gyms

Gyms, fitness/exercise facilities, or similar facilities and activities in Tennessee will need to follow new guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Dante Nunez/KLTV Multimedia Journalist) (Source: Dante Nunez/KLTV)
April 29, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 12:20 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group has announced guidance for gyms and exercise facilities on how to reopen safely.

Beginning Friday May, 1 gyms will be allowed to reopen in 89 of the state’s 95 counties. The other counties not included will be guided by locally-run health departments.

The following are few of the guidelines recommended for gyms, fitness/exercise facilities, or similar facilities and activities:

All employees and customers screened for COVID-19 symptoms/illnesses

  • Staff should wear face coverings
  • Provide sanitizing stations
  • Keep doors and windows open
  • Require customers to clean equipment
  • Consider limiting workout length
  • Post signs encouraging social distancing
  • Require that customers wash or sanitize their hands upon entering and leaving the facility
  • Close showers, locker rooms, and lockers until further notice
  • Close all basketball courts, racquetball courts, and other places where formal and informal group or team sports may occur
  • Any youth or adult team leagues or sports should remain closed
  • Only allow group fitness classes if classes can be completed in accordance with social distancing recommendations

For a list of more gym guidelines in Tennessee, click here.

Governor Bill Lee will give an an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday, April 29 at 3 p.m.

