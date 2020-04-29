Tenn. announces guidance for reopening gyms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group has announced guidance for gyms and exercise facilities on how to reopen safely.
Beginning Friday May, 1 gyms will be allowed to reopen in 89 of the state’s 95 counties. The other counties not included will be guided by locally-run health departments.
The following are few of the guidelines recommended for gyms, fitness/exercise facilities, or similar facilities and activities:
All employees and customers screened for COVID-19 symptoms/illnesses
- Staff should wear face coverings
- Provide sanitizing stations
- Keep doors and windows open
- Require customers to clean equipment
- Consider limiting workout length
- Post signs encouraging social distancing
- Require that customers wash or sanitize their hands upon entering and leaving the facility
- Close showers, locker rooms, and lockers until further notice
- Close all basketball courts, racquetball courts, and other places where formal and informal group or team sports may occur
- Any youth or adult team leagues or sports should remain closed
- Only allow group fitness classes if classes can be completed in accordance with social distancing recommendations
For a list of more gym guidelines in Tennessee, click here.
Governor Bill Lee will give an an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday, April 29 at 3 p.m.
