Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious car crash in Butler County, Missouri on Tuesday, April 28.
The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on County Road 450, approximately one mile west of Poplar Bluff.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Kelvin V. Rivera, of Poplar Bluff, was driving westbound when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and flipped.
Rivera and two male passengers were hurt when the car flipped.
Christian M. Colclasure, 18 of Doniphan, one of the passengers, and Rivera both received minor injuries.
A Poplar Bluff 16-year-old, the second passenger, was seriously injured.
Ambulances transported all three to a Poplar Bluff hospital.
Troopers report no one in the car was wearing seat belts.
