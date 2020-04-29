Storms down trees, leave hundreds without power in Bismark, Mo.

BISMARK, Mo. (KFVS) - Severe weather Tuesday night left a big mess and more than 300 without power in one St. Francis County, Missouri community.
The mess didn’t stop members of the Bismark community from coming together to keep everyone safe.
According to the Bismark Fire Department, downed trees and limbs blocked some roads and a broken power pole left many without power.
Ameren Missouri reported 321 customers were without electricity at one point and crews were able to restore power before 6 a.m.
Crews with the Bismark Fire Department, Police Department and City Maintenance also spent much of the overnight hours clearing blocked roads, picking up debris and directing traffic.
The fire department said volunteers also came out to help remove trees and limbs throughout town.
Once daylight approaches, members of the community are asked to contact Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131 if find a downed power line or tree.
