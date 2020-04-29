Staying at Home can cause Septic Tank Backups

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
As people remain inside their homes and businesses prepare to reopen, the stress overload on your septic system can cause clogging and an unwarranted bill. Jeremy J. Ford has more.
Nikki Newell is the office manager for Ram Power industrial. And in the past few weeks, she has been very busy. “We are getting more calls for more septic tanks here lately. More than before corona.”
All due to the disposal of certain items, which causes septic lines to clog. Putting her business, in high demand.
“We’re seeing a lot of backup due to the excessive use now. High end toilet paper, wipes, and toys.”. She says, which can lead to basement clogging and busted lateral lines and more problems.
To prevent backup, she gives these tips. “Keep your doors closed. So that little kids are not putting toys down the toilets. Watch what you are flushing. Don’t flush something that are not flushable. And another good tip is don’t dispose of grease down your sinks.”
As a preventative measure, this is what she recommends having your septic system cleaned, every 4 to 5 years.
