Standoff ongoing in Advance

ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - A police standoff is ongoing in Advance.
Negotiations are going on right now to get the suspect to surrender.
Sargent Clark Parott of the Missouri Highway Patrol said officers responded to a report of an assault at 6:36 p.m. on Benton Street.
The suspect is believed to have struck someone before officers arrived.
The suspect went into the home when officers arrived and is barricaded inside the home.
Shots have been heard inside the home.
It’s not known if the subject shot at officers or someone else.
Several departments are on the scene including Advance Police Department, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Dept., Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sikeston DPS.
It’s unknown if anyone has been injured.
