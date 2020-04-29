Southeast Missouri Food Bank schedules mobile food distributions

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another round of COVID-19 Response Mobile food distributions. This is a response to the need for food assistance due to layoffs and temporary school closures.
The COVID-19 Response Mobiles will be located at:
- In Cape Girardeau, at the Red Star Pantry, on 1301 North Main, on Thursday, at 5 p.m.
- In Charleston, at the United Methodist Church, on 100 East Marshall, on May 4, at 11 a.m.
- In Cape Girardeau, at the Cape Church of Nazarene, on 2601 Independence, on May 5, at 10 a.m.
The mobiles are drive-through distributions, those picking up food should stay in their car and have a space for a box of food.
The food distributions are intended for families who are experiencing job loss or reduced hours due to the coronavirus, and need food assistance.
Those who need food assistance, should only visit the mobile held in the county where they live. They should bring a photo ID and proof of residence, a piece of mail if preferred.
Each household is allowed one box per month.
Additional information on receiving food assistance is available at semofoodbank.org, Pantry Locator page or click on Programs and Mobile Food Pantry to find other scheduled mobile food distributions.
The food bank also can help with applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/formerly food stamps) for those who are recently unemployed.
For SNAP application assistance, call Lindsey Kern at 573-475-7573.
People wishing to help provide food for those who need it may donate online at semofoodbank.org, click on the Donate tab or mail donations to P.O. Box 190, Sikeston, MO 63801. Flag donations for Covid-19 Disaster Fund.
