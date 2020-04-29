Southeast HealthPoint to reopen

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast HealthPoint will be reopening in both Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Mo, on May 4.
Member billing will resume in May with a 50% discount applied to all accounts.
The fitness centers will be opening with the following precautions:
- Those who are sick or feeling unwell, should stay home.
- All members will be screened upon entering the facility. Members may be asked to leave at the discretion of the screening staff.
- Hand sanitation required upon entering the facility.
- Equipment will be regularly cleaned with antiviral disinfectant and temporarily unavailable to allow for appropriate drying times.
- Certain pieces of equipment will be unavailable to increase the distance between members.
- The number of group exercise class participants will be limited with designated spacing marked on the floor to maintain proper distance.
- Members will be asked to use gym disinfectant wipes on equipment before and after use.
- Staff will wear masks when preparing any drinks/shakes/coffees.
- Plastic utensils, including straws, cups, and lids will be kept behind the front desk counter.
- Massage therapists will wear a mask while working with clients.
- No swimming lessons will be offered at this time until further notice.
- Family Fitness Time will not be available for the month of May.
- Lap pool - lane use will be limited to 1 person per lane with a 1 hour limit.
These guidelines are subject to change.
