Southeast HealthPoint to reopen

Southeast HealthPoint to reopen
Stock Gym Photo (Source: Pexels)
By Ashley Smith | April 29, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 4:41 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast HealthPoint will be reopening in both Cape Girardeau and Jackson, Mo, on May 4.

Member billing will resume in May with a 50% discount applied to all accounts.

The fitness centers will be opening with the following precautions:

  • Those who are sick or feeling unwell, should stay home.
  • All members will be screened upon entering the facility. Members may be asked to leave at the discretion of the screening staff.
  • Hand sanitation required upon entering the facility.
  • Equipment will be regularly cleaned with antiviral disinfectant and temporarily unavailable to allow for appropriate drying times.
  • Certain pieces of equipment will be unavailable to increase the distance between members.
  • The number of group exercise class participants will be limited with designated spacing marked on the floor to maintain proper distance.
  • Members will be asked to use gym disinfectant wipes on equipment before and after use.
  • Staff will wear masks when preparing any drinks/shakes/coffees.
  • Plastic utensils, including straws, cups, and lids will be kept behind the front desk counter.
  • Massage therapists will wear a mask while working with clients.
  • No swimming lessons will be offered at this time until further notice.
  • Family Fitness Time will not be available for the month of May.
  • Lap pool - lane use will be limited to 1 person per lane with a 1 hour limit.

These guidelines are subject to change.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.