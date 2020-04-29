Some High schools are still making sure graduation happens for seniors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The pandemic cancelled May graduation ceremonies throughout the Heartland.
Now, some school districts are looking to hold ceremonies in June.
That’s why Sikeston High School principal Doyle Noe said they will host a graduation ceremony, just not in the month of May.
“Graduation is the pinnacle of the k-12 experience and it’s very important that we give our students their moment,”said Noe. “We scheduled it for June 11th which is a Thursday mid -June hopefully conditions can kind of re improve we’ll re evaluate the climate and mandates that are in place the week of may 22 and make a determination what they ceremony can look like.”
That's welcome news for Sikeston senior Clark Stewart.
“Knowing that I’m going to have that in person graduation is definitely a relief because for the longest time we weren’t sure if we were going to have to go online,” Stewart said.
Over at Jackson high school, leaders set their commencement ceremonies for June 19th.
Principal Seth Harrell said he hopes things won't have to be too different.
“If we’re still having to keep 6 feet of distance that presents some challenges so ultimately as we continue to plan this event we will keep all the health guidelines in mind,” he said.
While both districts work to finalize graduation plans, Clark Stewart hopes his fellow seniors appreciate all the hard work.
“In the past graduations kind of been taken for granted but with everything that has happen this will make it that much more special,” he said.
