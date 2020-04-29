SIH to start offering elective surgeries

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -One Heartland Hospital is getting back in the routine of scheduling and executing elective surgeries.
CEO Rex Budde says “were going to start may 11th doing surgeries, were going to limit it to 25 percent of the normal volume.”
Surgery patients will be tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their scheduled surgery.
Budde says, “were got to make sure the process goes right, because there’s some new things we have to worry about.”
The goal is to keep everyone safe.
Budde stated, “we keep our employees safe, keep our patients safe, keep our facilities safe so people will have the confidence they know they can come to us and be safe.”
A group of surgeons and nurses will determine which surgeries are chosen to be prioritized. CEO Buddy said, “we want to get going, we want to take care of all the people in the communities we serve, we want to get our staff working again.”
You will need to have established contact with your surgeon.
Patients will not be allowed to call in and schedule their surgery.
If your surgery was postponed, SIH’s patient registration department will reach out to you to reschedule it.
