Senators announce bill to increase production of medical supply chain

“As we respond to COVID-19, we have to improve our supply chain so states can get the testing supplies, PPE, and other medical equipment they need to keep Americans safe and prepared in the weeks and months ahead," said Senator Durbin. "Right now, states have to fend for themselves, compete with each other on prices, and battle suppliers who are taking advantage of this dire situation by price gouging critical materials. It’s long past time for the federal government to use the Defense Production Act to better coordinate the medical supply chain and vastly increase production of desperately needed equipment.”