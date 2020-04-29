Scattered showers this afternoon. Drier tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon. A mid level disturbance will move across the area later this afternoon. This will allow for a few scattered showers and storms to develop. We are not expecting any severe weather at this time but some of the stronger storms could produce small hail. Temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 60s before falling into the upper 50s under showers.
Showers will dissipate this evening a few hours after sunset. Skies will remain cloudy through midnight in most areas. Skies will begin to clear as we head towards sunrise Thursday. Lows will be in the middle 40s north to lower 50s south.
Thursday looks to be sunny and mild across the Heartland. Temperatures will range from the lower 60s in our northeastern counties to the lower 70s in our southwestern counties.
