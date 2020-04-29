Reynolds County officials rescind Stay-at-Home order; issues travel advisory

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Reynolds County officials have rescinded their Stay-at-Home order, effective May 4. This is in conjunction with Missouri’s statewide Stay-at-Home order.
The Stay-at-Home order was originally planned to run through May 11.
Officials have released a travel advisory. Older adults and those with chronic conditions are advised to continue avoiding nonessential travel.
Those who are sick, or are around someone who is sick, should not travel.
One person from each home should be selected to get essential items, such as groceries.
When leaving the home, practice social distancing.
Face coverings can be worn. If you choose to wear face covering, wear them properly. They should cover both your month and nose.
Residents should still avoid touching their face, or shaking hands.
Good hygiene, and washing hands should still be practiced.
