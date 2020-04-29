Red Cross holds blood drives across the Heartland

(KFVS) to The Red Cross is holding blood drives throughout the Heartland. They are encouraging healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who still rely on transfusions.
The need for blood for trauma patients, children battling cancer, mothers experiencing childbirth complications, patients with sickle cell disease and others continues.
Donated blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days for red cells and just five days for platelets, so the supply must constantly be replenished.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.
Here are upcoming blood donation opportunities for May 1 through 15.
In Illinois:
- Benton
- 5/12/2020: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 506 West Main
- West Frankfort
- 5/7/2020: 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza
- Campbell Hill
- 5/14/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Campbell Hill Community Center, 213 South Dean
- Carbondale
- 5/6/2020: 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation, 2801 West Murphysboro Road
- 5/11/2020: 1:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 214 West Main Street
- Murphysboro
- 5/7/2020: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road
- Dix
- 5/15/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main
- Mount Vernon
- 5/1/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., West Salem Trinity United Methodist Church, 4212 Broadway
- 5/6/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3205 Broadway
- 5/8/2020: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of LattertoDay Saints, 4113 North Tower Place
- Alton
- 5/4/2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Rd
- 5/5/2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Rd
- Edwardsville
- 5/1/2020: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., YMCA, 7348 Goshen Road
- 5/6/2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025
- 5/7/2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025
- Hamel
- 5/4/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.
- Highland
- 5/11/2020: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.
- Maryville
- 5/13/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ameren Illinois, 2600 N. Center Street
- Du Quoin
- 5/7/2020: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Marshall Browning Hospital, 900 North Washington
- Anna
- 5/13/2020: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Choate Mental Health and Develomental Center, 1000 North Main
- Cobden
- 5/5/2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 200 S Walker St
- Herrin
- 5/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 300 South 17th Street
- Marion
- 5/15/2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heartland Regional Medical Center, 3333 West DeYoung Street
In Missouri
- Poplar Bluff
- 5/5/2020: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic School, 111 North 8th Street
- 5/8/2020: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, 3100 Oak Grove Road
- 5/14/2020: 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Poplar Bluff SeventhtoDay Adventist Church, 2509 Roxie Road
- Altenburg
- 5/4/2020: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Church and Main Street
- Cape Girardeau
- 5/1/2020: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/2/2020: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/3/2020: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/5/2020: 12:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/6/2020: 12:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/7/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/8/2020: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/9/2020: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/10/2020: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/11/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., St Vincent Depaul Grade School, 1919 Ritter
- 5/12/2020: 12:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/13/2020: 12:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/14/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- 5/15/2020: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center, 20 South Mt Auburn Road
- Jackson
- 5/6/2020: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 208 South Hope
- 5/11/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 542 West Independence
- Pilot Knob
- 5/14/2020: 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 204 South McCune Street
- Fredericktown
- 5/5/2020: 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Black River Electric Co Operative, 2600 Highway 67
- Caruthersville
- 5/13/2020: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 605 Ward Avenue
- Perryville
- 5/4/2020: 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Heartland Baptist Church, 829 West St Joseph Street
- 5/12/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Perry Park Center, 800 City Park Drive
- Chaffee
- 5/4/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 120 East Yoakum
- 5/7/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., St Ambrose Catholic Church, 418 South 3rd Street
- Sikeston
- 5/6/2020: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., YMCA, 511 Taylor
- 5/7/2020: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., YMCA, 511 Taylor
- 5/15/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., South Scott Ambulance District, 202 Lillian Street
- Bernie
- 5/11/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Bernie Community Center, 503 South Walnut
- Dexter
- 5/5/2020: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 102 East Castor
- 5/12/2020: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dexter Elks Lodge #2439, 325 North Two Mile Road
- 5/15/2020: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dexter Church of Christ, 1014 North One Mile Road
To make an appointment to donate this May, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.