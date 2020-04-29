Randolph Co. Ill. COVID-19 update; 100 active cases

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -There are 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Randolph county.
Ninety-five individuals remain under quarantine and are recovering at home
Five individuals are recovering in a hospital.
Fifty-three individuals have been released to resume normal activity.
One individual has died from the virus.
Randolph, Perry and Jackson County Health Departments are working closely with businesses and larger employers, deemed essential, to ensure they are following the recommendations for a safe working environment.
Chester Memorial Hospital, Red Bud Regional Hospital and Sparta Community Hospital are working with the Gilster-Mary Lee Corporation to conduct onsite screening and testing of all employees who enter or depart any of the GML plants.
