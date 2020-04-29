Paducah man arrested for arson

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man was arrested on Tuesday, April 28, after he admitted setting fire to items in the basement of his apartment building.
The Paducah Fire Department was called to a fire around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 23 to an apartment building on North Sycamore Drive, in Paducah.
When the fire was extinguished, the city fire marshal’s investigation showed the fire was intentionally set.
Damage was estimated at less than $500.
On Tuesday, Det. Jordan Murphy interviewed resident Richard L. Hamm, who had alerted other residents to the fire last Thursday morning.
Hamm admitted he intentionally set fire to some baseball cards in the basement of the apartment building then threw them. This caused a box of someone else’s property to catch fire.
Hamm was arrested on charges of third-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
