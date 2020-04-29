21 new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County Health Department was notified of 21 residents who were newly confirmed to have COVID-19.
All of these residents are believed to have acquired COVID-19 through either local contact with known cases, or through transmission in the community.
They are all in isolation.
Most Jackson County residents who have tested positive within the past week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of Jackson County.
To date, there have been 98 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including seven deaths.
Thirty-four of the positive residents have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines
