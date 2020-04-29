Murray State University wins information and telecommunications competition

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The telecommunications systems management case study team from Murray State University has won its fourth straight Information and Telecommunications Education and Research Association (ITERA) National Case Study Competition.
They competed against universities across the country.
The annual competition is hosted by ITERA.
Teams of students are required to solve a hypothetical, but realistic, telecommunications problem.
This year, the student teams were challenged to plan and develop a security strategy for a university with multiple locations.
Caleb Reinhardt of Murray, Kentucky, Matt Monsour of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Jeremy Woods of Nicholasville, Kentucky, formed this year’s case study team.
Murray State beat Ball State University in its eighth overall championship.
“The ITERA competition provided a great opportunity for us to get practical experience in designing and securing a computer network in a real-world environment,” Reinhardt said. “We used our knowledge from the classroom, along with our experiences, to design a solution that would work best for the area and the needs of the university.”
Dr. Michael Ramage, director of the Center for Computer and Information Technology (CIT), was the faculty sponsor and mentor for the winning team.
Each team member received a cash award for winning the competition.
Dr. Michael Bowman, retired TSM faculty, Dr. James Gantt, former Center for Telecommunications Systems Management director and Dr. Ramage were awarded with ITERA leadership awards in recognition of their contribution to ITERA during its first fifteen years of existence.
ITERA was formed in 2005 to encourage and support telecommunications science and networking with professors, educators and researchers. Murray State was a charter member of the organization, with several faculty and staff holding positions within ITERA over the years.
ITERA consists of approximately 20 schools located across the United States.
