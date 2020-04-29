MSHP investigating officer involved shooting in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Sikeston.
At approximately 1:46 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a call about a person being shot at 233 Dorothy St.
While processing the scene, the officers said they saw the suspect at 2:35 a.m. at the intersection of Dorthy and School St.
According to a preliminary MSHP investigation, the officers contacted the male subject, the male failed to obey their verbal commands and officers shot the subject.
The male was hit, but the extent of his gunshot wounds is not clear.
