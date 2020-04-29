Mother’s Day In Quarantine: Survey says half of moms would rather sleep in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mother’s Day is going to look, and feel, a lot different for millions of moms across the world, as families are forced to celebrate the holiday in isolation.
Despite the trying times, May 10 will be here before we know it, which begs the question: What does mom really want for Mother’s Day?
A nice dinner at her favorite restaurant?
Not happening this year.
A trip to the movie theater?
Unfortunately, the coronavirus crisis has cancelled that, too.
U.S. Foods recently surveyed more than 2,000 mothers across America to find out the most desirable gifts during this less-than-desirable time.
Forty-five percent of moms said they’d prefer spending time with their family on Mother’s Day. They are 10 times more likely to want quality time with their family, rather than gifts.
But 48 percent of moms said they’d rather sleep in on their big day, compared to anything else.
Seventy-five percent said there’s someone they won’t be able to hug this year because of the quarantine.
If you’re short on cash this year, quality time is priceless for moms. Watching TV/movies, playing games with the family, and spending time outdoors are the most sought-after “gifts” this year.
And, for the gift that keeps on giving, moms said they’d love a gift card to use after the quarantine is over.
