Man arrested for breaking into Paducah hotel, other businesses

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after he broke into the historic Hotel Metropolitan and another nearby business in Paducah on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Hotel owner, Betty Dobson, called police after she received a call from someone saying they had seen a man crawl through a window into the hotel.
The hotel currently is closed due to COVID-19.
When officers arrived, they heard someone walking upstairs and smelled food cooking.
When the intruder failed to respond to officers’ demands that he come downstairs, K9 Junior searched the hotel.
He apprehended Don F. Shaw, who was hiding under a bed upstairs.
Officer Josh Bryant went through the hotel with Dobson. They found cooked chicken wings and a large bag of wings that did not belong to the hotel in the refrigerator.
Officer Ryan Hudson took a report, around 8 a.m., on Tuesday of a burglary at Hughes Kitchen, 719 Oscar Cross Blvd.
A small amount of cash and a bag of frozen chicken wings were stolen.
The bag matched that found inside the Hotel Metropolitan.
Shaw was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of minor injuries to his arm from the K9.
He then was arrested on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree burglary and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
