Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding available for Illinois residents

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois residents that are having difficulty paying their utility bills, can apply for funding assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
LIHEAP is administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
It is a federal program that provides utility bill assistance to those individuals who meet the income guidelines.
Additional funding for the program has been provided under the federal CARES Act passed by Congress earlier this month to address the economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications are being accepted through June 30, 2020 and funds are available on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information, including application, visit IllinoisLIHEAP.com or call 877-411-9276.
