Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE MISINFORMATION
Groups sow doubt about COVID vaccine before one even exists
NEW YORK (AP) — Public health experts say a vaccine may be the best chance of stopping the coronavirus. Yet even though it could be months or years before a working vaccine is ready, groups that have spread misinformation about immunizations in the past are raising doubts. Some claim vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed; others say better treatments are being ignored to enrich vaccine makers. Then there are more far-reaching claims that Microsoft founder Bill Gates plans to use a vaccine to inject microchips into people or reduce the world's population. Experts say such claims could prove lethal if they undermine support for vaccines.
AP-US-MISSOURI-BOAT-ACCIDENT
Coast Guard, Ripley Entertainment criticized in boat crash
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — National federal safety regulators say actions by the owners of a tourist boat that sank in Missouri in 2018 and the U.S. Coast Guard contributed to the tragedy that killed 17 people. The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday if the Coast Guard had followed recommendations for fixing small passenger boats that it has pushed for 18 years, the duck boat likely would not have sunk. The Coast Guard said last week it will recommend that canopies and side curtains be removed from amphibious tour vehicles known as stretch duck boats like the one that sank at Table Rock Lake.
BODY IN CONCRETE
Woman pleads guilty to federal charge in Missouri death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge arising from the death of a developmentally disabled man whose body was found encased in concrete in Missouri. Mary Paulo admitted on Tuesday that she falsified documents to cover up the death of Carl DeBrodie, whose body was discovered in a storage unit in Fulton in April 2017. Authorities believe he died months before his body was found. According to the plea, Paulo signed several documents saying she had seen and cared DeBrodie when she had not. Paulo's mother, father and brother previously pleaded guilty to various charges related in the case.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Parson: Hospitalizations down sharply in most areas of state
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson says coronavirus hospitalizations across Missouri are down significantly since peaking in early April, a key parameter in allowing the state to reopen. The Republican governor has outlined several metrics that he considers important in his decision to allow businesses and organizations to reopen starting Monday. He said Tuesday that an important part of the data is the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Parson says that statewide, hospitalizations peaked at 1,142 on April 7. Since then, hospitalizations have declined dramatically everywhere except the St. Louis area.
MIDWEST FLOODING-BACK TO NATURE
Battered by floods, U.S. river communities try new remedies
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Some communities in the U.S. heartland are taking a more natural approach to preventing the kinds of floods that have devastated the region in recent years. For more than a century, flood control has relied mostly on man-made structures such as levees and walls to keep rivers in place. As climate change brings more extreme weather, the new idea is to let rivers behave more naturally. It means keeping some waterfront areas vacant or using them as parkland so no great harm is done when the rivers overflow. In rural areas, officials are considering moving levees farther back to give rivers more room to roam.
BC-MIDWEST FLOODING-BACK TO NATURE-TAKEAWAYS
Takeaways from a trend toward natural flood controls
Some communities in the U.S. heartland are taking a more natural approach to preventing the kinds of floods that have devastated the region in recent years. For more than a century, flood control has relied mostly on man-made structures such as levees and walls to keep rivers in place. As climate change brings more extreme weather, the new idea is to let rivers behave more naturally. It means keeping some waterfront areas vacant or using them as parkland so no great harm is done when the rivers overflow. In rural areas, officials are considering moving levees farther back to give rivers more room to roam.
ISLAMIC CENTER FIRE
Arrest made in fire that damaged Missouri Islamic center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have announced an arrest in a fire that badly damaged an Islamic center in southeast Missouri. Police say in a news release that Nicholas Proffitt was arrested Monday night for the Friday night fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. The 42-year-old Cape Girardeau man is charged with first-degree arson, burglary and felony property damage. Officials say the charges are enhanced because Proffitt was motivated by “the religion of the people who worship at the Islamic Center.” At the time of the fire, between 12 and 15 people inside were evacuated and escaped injury. Proffitt was convicted and served time in 2009 for vandalizing the same mosque.
PEDESTRIANS STRUCK
Woman charged after KC police say she ran down man, woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in Kansas City say a woman accused of repeatedly and intentionally running over and killing a man with his own car, then running down and injuring a witness who called police, has been charged in the case. The Kansas City Star reports that 32-year-old Sasha Waloke is charged with second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the Saturday night incident. Police say 68-year-old Larry Green, of Kansas City, died at the scene and was the owner of the car Waloke is accused of using to kill him. Waloke is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond.