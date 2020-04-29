Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE MISINFORMATION
Groups sow doubt about COVID vaccine before one even exists
NEW YORK (AP) — Public health experts say a vaccine may be the best chance of stopping the coronavirus. Yet even though it could be months or years before a working vaccine is ready, groups that have spread misinformation about immunizations in the past are raising doubts. Some claim vaccine trials will be dangerously rushed; others say better treatments are being ignored to enrich vaccine makers. Then there are more far-reaching claims that Microsoft founder Bill Gates plans to use a vaccine to inject microchips into people or reduce the world's population. Experts say such claims could prove lethal if they undermine support for vaccines.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
University offers coronavirus tests; reopening plan unveiled
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University has launched coronavirus testing for students, faculty and staff as confirmed cases in Kansas rose by 4.9% on Tuesday to nearly 3,500. Kansas State said Tuesday that it can test up to 270 people a day and is providing testing for students, faculty or staff who show coronavirus symptoms or who have been in contact with an infected person. Meanwhile, Senate President Susan Wagle unveiled a proposal for reopening the state’s economy by allowing most businesses to operate at half capacity. Such decisions rest with Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Wagle is a Wichita Republican and frequent Kelly critic.
FAILING TORNADO SIRENS
Central Kansas town mayor says tornado sirens unreliable
NICKERSON, Kan. (AP) — In the heart of Kansas and tornado country, officials in the town of Nickerson say they're facing the danger of an unreliable tornado siren system. Newly-elected Nickerson Mayor Peggy Ruebke tells Wichita station KSN that the sirens didn't sound when the town last had a tornado threat last year. Ruebke says the county volunteer fire department is in charge of sounding the sirens in town and that they have had some problems and malfunctions with the system. Fixing or replacing the aging siren system could cost thousands of dollars. Ruebke says the city plans to address the issue at its May council meeting.
WICHITA HOMICIDE
Woman charged in deadly shooting of her boyfriend in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A woman has been charged in the deadly shooting of her boyfriend. KAKE-TV reports that 36-year-old Bobbie Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the April 23 death of Blake Mayes. She, along with 51-year-old acquaintance William Moore, also are charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Both made first appearances Tuesday. Police investigators say the shooting happened after a disturbance occurred between Mayes, Williams and another acquaintance. Police arrested Moore in Wichita and Williams in the Topeka area over the weekend. They are still trying to find the second acquaintance.
ELECTION 2020-KANSAS
Democrat voter turnout up after switch to mail-in primary
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Turnout is on the upswing since the Democratic party in Kansas switched from a presidential caucus to an all-mail primary. The Kansas City Star reports that the party already had processed 138,430 ballots as of Monday evening, with several days of voting left to go. That is compared to a turnout of 39,266 voters in 2016, when caucus goers went for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The party will tabulate votes after it processes the ballots delivered on Saturday, the deadline for accepting them, before assigning 41 delegates.
MIDWEST FLOODING-BACK TO NATURE
Battered by floods, U.S. river communities try new remedies
ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) — Some communities in the U.S. heartland are taking a more natural approach to preventing the kinds of floods that have devastated the region in recent years. For more than a century, flood control has relied mostly on man-made structures such as levees and walls to keep rivers in place. As climate change brings more extreme weather, the new idea is to let rivers behave more naturally. It means keeping some waterfront areas vacant or using them as parkland so no great harm is done when the rivers overflow. In rural areas, officials are considering moving levees farther back to give rivers more room to roam.
BC-MIDWEST FLOODING-BACK TO NATURE-TAKEAWAYS
Takeaways from a trend toward natural flood controls
YOUNG BOY-HUNTING ACCIDENT
Authorities: 7-year-old shot in hunting accident improving
McPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in central Kansas say a 7-year-old boy shot in a weekend hunting accident is improving. Wichita television station KAKE reports that the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Saturday while the boy was turkey hunting with his parents south of Roxbury in McPherson County. Sheriff's Capt. Doug Anderson says another hunter shot the boy, believing he was shooting at a turkey, but was actually shooting at a turkey decoy next to the boy. The boy was shot in the head and flown to a Wichita hospital. Authorities say the boy was expected to be released from intensive care on Monday.