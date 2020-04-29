Kentucky Healthcare providers to receive an additional $77.7 million to combat COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Kentucky Healthcare providers are to receive an additional $77.7 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help support their fight against COVID-19.
Kentucky’s healthcare providers and systems have already received more than $452.7 million through the CARES Act.
The funds were distributed to more than 3,900 Kentucky medical providers and systems.
“Frontline healthcare workers are courageously protecting our families and communities from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. They deserve our sincere gratitude and our support,” said Senator McConnell. “As Senate Majority Leader, I was proud to help deliver Kentucky’s hospital workers and healthcare professionals with more than half a billion dollars. These Kentucky heroes continue to inspire us all to do our part to beat this virus, and I look forward to continuing to support them in the Senate.”
Kentucky has so far received more than $2.9 billion to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.