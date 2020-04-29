Humana: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $473 million.
On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $3.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $5.40 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.84 per share.
The health insurer posted revenue of $18.93 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.38 billion.
Humana expects full-year earnings in the range of $18.25 to $18.75 per share.
Humana shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 11%. The stock has risen 45% in the last 12 months.
