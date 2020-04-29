Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball front offices face some unusual obstacles in preparing for this year's draft with college and high school games shelved because of the new coronavirus. What the picking will look like still isn’t clear, but it may be as short as five rounds, and a cap on bonus payments to undrafted players could affect whether prospects sign. Under an agreement, MLB has the right to delay the dates of the 2020 and 2021 drafts to as late as July 20. The Detroit Tigers have the No. 1 pick this year.