Graves County COVID-19 cases increase to 130

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Health Department has announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in Graves County.
The total number of cases is at 130.
The new cases include
- A Graves County resident in her 90’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 50’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 20’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- He is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in his teen’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 60’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 40’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his teen’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 30’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 50’s tested positive for COVID-19.
- She is in isolation at home.
“Beware of your surroundings because COVID 19 is there.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“THINK before you go somewhere or enter a store because some things are not worth it.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
