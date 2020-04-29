Graves Co. reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

The Graves County Health Department announced nine new COVID-19 positive cases on April 29. (Source: Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | April 29, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 7:18 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced nine new COVID-19 positive cases on April 29.

The case details are as follows:

  • 1 woman in her 90s. She is in isolation at home.
  • 2 women in their 50s. Both are in isolation at home.
  • 1 man in his 20s. He is in isolation at the hospital.
  • 2 males in their teen’s. Both are in isolation at home.
  • 1 woman in her 60s. She is in isolation at home.
  • 1 woman in her 40s. She is in isolation at home.
  • 1 woman in her 30s. She is in isolation at home.

To date, Graves County has had 130 cases of COVID-19.

