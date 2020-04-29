Graves Co. reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced nine new COVID-19 positive cases on April 29.
The case details are as follows:
- 1 woman in her 90s. She is in isolation at home.
- 2 women in their 50s. Both are in isolation at home.
- 1 man in his 20s. He is in isolation at the hospital.
- 2 males in their teen’s. Both are in isolation at home.
- 1 woman in her 60s. She is in isolation at home.
- 1 woman in her 40s. She is in isolation at home.
- 1 woman in her 30s. She is in isolation at home.
To date, Graves County has had 130 cases of COVID-19.
