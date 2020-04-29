First Alert: Scattered rain, thunderstorms for most of the day

(KFVS) - Scattered light rain continues during the morning hours.
There will be a small break from the showers mid-morning. Some could even get a peek of sunshine.
Lisa Michaels says scattered rain and thunderstorms develop again this afternoon. The storms will not be severe, but there could be heavy downpours and small hail.
Today will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
Isolated showers continue tonight in our eastern counties.
Overnight, clouds will gradually decrease.
Thursday will be dry and warmer.
The Heartland will really warm up by the weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s.
An active and wet pattern returns next week.
