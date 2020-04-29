Fire at Tipton Linen Service in Cape

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A fire started around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tipton Linen Service on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau.
According to firefighters on the scene, smoke was coming out of the roof.
Upon entering the building they discovered one of the laundry hampers was on fire.
The sprinkler system was activated and the fire was contained until firefighters were able to put it out.
One block of Independence Street west of West End Boulevard is blocked until 8:30 this evening.
