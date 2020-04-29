FEMA to fund Mo. National Guard response to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will fund 100 percent of the emergency assistance the Missouri National Guard is providing to combat COVID-19 in the state.
Hundreds of guard members have been activated to help in various rolls during Missouri’s COVID-19 response.
The following are some of the missions they have been assigned:
- Assisted the state in identifying potential alternate care sites, provided medical professionals to staff the state’s first and only alternate care site.
- Prepared and distributed food to those in need at drive-thru food banks.
- Delivered COVID-19 test kits to a state laboratory.
- Distribute and deliver food to students.
- Preparing for other COVID-19 related tasks.
Gov. Parson said the service members are standing ready to in any way they can.
The next COVID-19 response update from Gov. Parson is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.
