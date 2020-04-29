FEMA to fund Mo. National Guard response to COVID-19

Missouri National Guard members have helped communities package and distribute food at drive-thru food banks during the COVID-19 crisis. (Source: Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
April 29, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 10:33 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will fund 100 percent of the emergency assistance the Missouri National Guard is providing to combat COVID-19 in the state.

Hundreds of guard members have been activated to help in various rolls during Missouri’s COVID-19 response.

The following are some of the missions they have been assigned:

  • Assisted the state in identifying potential alternate care sites, provided medical professionals to staff the state’s first and only alternate care site.
  • Prepared and distributed food to those in need at drive-thru food banks.
  • Delivered COVID-19 test kits to a state laboratory.
  • Distribute and deliver food to students.
  • Preparing for other COVID-19 related tasks.

Gov. Parson said the service members are standing ready to in any way they can.

The next COVID-19 response update from Gov. Parson is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29.

