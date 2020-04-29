Dry for the next few days

A few late night showers will continue, mainly east of the Mississippi River tonight. Slow clearing will happen from west to east overnight. All of the Heartland should wake up to sunshine on Thursday and keep it around all day. Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 60 northeast to the lower 70s southwest. Friday will be even warmer with everyone making it into the 70s. Then even warmer air pushes into the area for Saturday. Lots of lower 80s expected. Scattered showers and thunderstorms take over on Sunday, some could be strong.