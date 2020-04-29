COVID-19 cancels 2020 Special Olympics Summer Games; Marion athletes not happy

MARION, Il. (KFVS) - Special Olympics Illinois announced the cancellation of its 2020 Summer Games, impacting more than four thousand athletes in seven different sports.
Two athletes in Southern Illinois were not happy about the changes, but they’re finding ways to cope and to stay healthy and fit.
33-year-old John Henley competed within the organization for many years. This year, he will not be able to compete. “[I’m] really.....upset,” Henley said. "You can’t do anything but be in isolation.”
25-year-old Valerie Densler also competes. “I was mad because I’m like why are we cancelling it," Densler questioned. "Then I’m like they need to protect everyone.”
Both Densler and Henley are award-winning athletes. Henley won 2nd place in Powerlifting for the 2014 Games.
Densler plays basketball, swimming, track and field, powerlifting, softball, flag football and more.
Henley plays basketball, bowling, bocce ball, snowshoeing, football, powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field.
Typically, athletes need to begin training for Summer games like powerlifting in early May. Unfortunately, due to Illinois’s stay-at-home orders, that cannot happen.
With the gyms closed, Henley trained on his own utilizing his own home gym and flipping a large tire in his driveway. He said he also cooks, cuts down trees and whacked some weeds. Densler said she picks up her 75 lb dog and plays hopscotch.
Illinois Special Olympics Chief Marketing Officer Chris Winston wanted the athletes to stay motivated. He compared the athletes, they are just like the professional and collegiate teams.
“Our college athletes and high school athletes right now that want to play sports, your’re in athlete just like they are," he said.
While Henley and Densler both miss the activities, they also miss their friends, so Densler said she hopes all of this will be over soon.
The Illinois chapter of the organization reaches 23,197 athletes (children and adults) with intellectual disabilities, with 200 competitions each year, and 18 Olympic-type sports. The Summer Games are typically held predominately at Illinois State University in Normal.
According to Winston, the Special Olympics is working on a virtual event in July.
The organization offers suggested health and fit tips for anyone, click here for the details.
