Cleaning companies busier during COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cleaning service companies in the Heartland are seeing more service calls during the coronavirus pandemic.
ServPro is one of those companies that are seeing a higher call volume right now.
On top of their regular service calls for fire and water restorations, they are also cleaning and disinfecting homes and businesses due to COVID-19.
ServPro Marketing Manager Adam Holt said while they've been busy out in the field, they also acts as consultants for anyone that calls in with concerns about cleaning their own place.
"We really just look at this time as a time to be there and help people to try to ease some fears and let people know that there is somebody out there that can help should something happen."
He also said they can answer questions and provide estimates to get a plan in place if they are worried about making sure everything remains clean after they open their doors on May 4.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.