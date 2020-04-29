Carbondale police searching for aggravated battery with a firearm suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On April 25, Carbondale officers responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in regards to a report of shots fired and a car crash.
Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
During the investigation, officers learned the suspect, Stephen L Moultrie, of Carbondale, fired shots from a moving car at the victim who was driving in the opposite direction.
Both cars crashed, and Moultrie ran from the area.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Moultrie for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Moultrie is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Moultrie is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation is currently active and ongoing.
