Cape Catfish opening day pushed back to July 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Prospect League has announced their decision to delay the regularly-scheduled 2020 Opening Day from May 28 to July 1.
The Cape Catfish are in the Prospect League.
The new Opening Day of July ,1 is subject to decisions by national, state and local governments, as well as health organizations and medical recommendations and group gathering guidelines.
“The health and safety of our fans, players and team personnel remains our first and foremost priority,” stated Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien."We fully understand that our 2020 season will be determined by the leaders in each of our five host states, our 12 municipalities and counties, as well as decisions by our ballpark lessors," Bastien added. “We are extremely hopeful this decision by the Prospect League Board of Directors can be met.”
They will be releasing a revised 2020 schedule shortly.
