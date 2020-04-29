Bi-County Health reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | April 29, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 4:17 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of three new positive COVID-19 cases within Franklin and Williamson county.

The three new cases of COVID-19 include the following:

  • 1 male in his 70’s from Franklin county.
  • 1 female in her 60’s from Williamson county.
  • 1 female in her 20’s from Williamson county.

All acquired from community spread and all are at home in isolation.

To date, there have been a total of 30 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 9 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin county of COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 13 have recovered in Williamson county and 5 have recovered in Franklin county.

