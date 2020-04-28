What you need to know April 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 28.
Tuesday morning is starting off partly cloudy with mild temperatures in the 50s and low 60s.
Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but most areas will remain dry and cloudy.
Highs today will be in the mid 70s with gusty winds between 25 to 30 mph.
This evening and tonight there is a chance for severe weather as a strong line of storms push into the Heartland.
Heavy rain, damaging winds and isolated hail will be the primary concerns.
Lisa Micheals says the tornado threat remains low, but not out of the question. A spin-up tornado is possible as the storms move through.
Showers will linger into Wednesday.
Sunny and dry conditions returns for the next few days.
- An arrest has been made in connection with the suspicious fire at the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau.
- Governor Mike Parson unveiled the first part of his plan to gradually reopen Missouri’s economy.
- The reopening of Tennessee has begun with restaurants allowed to have in-person dining, with restrictions.
- For a second day, the Perry County Health Department, in Missouri, will hold a free mass drive-through COVID-19 testing event for county residents.
- Free COVID-19 testing begins today in Mississippi County, Mo. for residents.
- U.S. auto factories will likely stay closed for another two weeks.
- Congress is plunging ahead on a new coronavirus relief package, but there is divide and uncertainty in the schedule. A bipartisan House task force is set to meet Tuesday to consider proposals.
- The Pentagon has officially released three short videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena.”
- A miniature Australian shepherd that had been missing for 54 days, after an EF-4 tornado leveled a Tennessee home, has made it back home.
