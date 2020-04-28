Trash increases with stay-at-home order

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau has seen an uptick in trash since the stay-at-home order has been put in place.
Mike Tripp, solid waste superintendent in Cape Girardeau, said he has seen an increase in residential trash put by the curb, as well as, people coming in to dump off their trash at the transfer station.
He said they usually see an increase during the summer months when kids are out of school. Now the whole family is at home which generates even more trash according to Tripp.
That's the case for Scott County resident Jordan Ledure who also brings in his trash to be dumped.
"I probably have had twice the amount of trash since all this started," Ledure said. "Used to, it would only take me two trips on a Tuesday and now it's taking more almost 4. So it's made for long days. It's a lot of trash. I knew it would go up a little bit but I'm surprised to see actually how much it has gone up."
Tripp said residential recycling has gone up as well, however, commercial trash and recycling has declined as of late.
