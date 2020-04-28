Teen Focus, family and Community Education provide 3 more Blessing Boxes in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -The Teen Focus Youth Service Center and Ballard County Community Education teamed up to provide Ballard County with three more Blessing Boxes.
The idea is that people who need things – grocery or household items – can take them; people who have extra can put it in the boxes for others to pick up.
The new boxes are located at:
- First Christian Church, 326 N. Fourth St., Wickliffe
- Barlow United Methodist Church, 198 S. Fifth St., Barlow
- Kevil First Baptist Church, 986 N. First St., Kevil
“We tried to get things for all family members – non-perishable food items, laundry detergent, dish liquid, even baby items like food, diapers, and formula,” said Tina Armer, Teen Focus Youth Service Center director. “When school gets underway again, Teen Focus will have student interns who can help keep the boxes clean, and organize food collections for stocking."
Armer and her family built the new boxes.
Some local business donated materials and supplies for the boxes as well.
There are already two boxes in LaCenter – one at Grace United Methodist Church, 3752 Paducah Road, and one at Celebration Plaza, across Broadway from Greg’s Supermarket.
