Sunset Concerts canceled for 2020

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Sunset Concert Series, a summertime tradition in Carbondale for more than four decades, has been cancelled for 2020.
The annual free concert series was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Due to the uncertainty of a timeline for adjusting stay-in-place orders, sponsors decided it was best to cancel the entire series because the restrictions likely wouldn’t be lifted in time to allow for a true Sunset Concert experience.
This would have been the 42nd annual appearance of the free concerts.
Plans are already in the works to bring the concerts back for 2021.
