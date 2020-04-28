Strong storms possible tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are watching scattered showers this afternoon move across the area. They are isolated so many areas will not see these showers. Temperatures outside the showers will warm up well into the 70s this afternoon.
A line of strong to severe storms will develop to our west this afternoon and move into the Heartland tonight. This line will weaken as it moves through but a few could be severe, especially across our western counties. We will see more scattered showers on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves across the area. We are not expecting any severe weather but small hail will be likely with the stronger cells tomorrow.
Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 50s. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 50s north to upper 60s south.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.