Southern Seven Health Department: 5 more COVID-19 patients recovered, no new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department confirmed five more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the region and no new cases on Tuesday, April 28.
The health department said one person in Hardin County recovered, one person from Pulaski County recovered and three people from Union County recovered.
As of Tuesday, the health department reported a total of 37 positive cases and no deaths in its regioni.
- Alexander County - 3 cases
- Hardin County - 1 case (recovered)
- Johnson County - 4 cases (2 of 4 recovered)
- Massac County - 4 cases (3 of 4 recovered)
- Pope County - 0 cases
- Pulaski County - 17 cases (6 of 17 recovered)
- Union County - 8 cases (4 of 8 recovered)
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.