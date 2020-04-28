Southeast faculty, students use forensic genealogy to help solve Mo. cold case

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Southeast Missouri State University associate professor of anthropology and her students have solved a 1979 cold case in the Heartland.
Dr. Jennifer Bengston and her team of students were able to identify human remains found burned in a farm field near Charleston, Missouri by using forensic sequencing technology at a research laboratory.
The remains had been turned over to the university after they had been classified as “unidentified."
Bengston and her team started looking into the case in 2013.
Students developed a biological profile, including estimating the person’s sex, age, ancestry and stature, and located and worked with old paperwork from the case.
In 2016, the team submitted details to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) to learn if there was a clue to the person’s identity.
There was not a match, but this did not discourage the team.
The team turned to a new approach: to use forensic genealogy technology. They used GEDmatch, a database of DNA profiles voluntarily submitted by the public to connect with their biological relatives.
With the help of Redgrave Research, the team started their research into the case.
A small sample of the remains was sent to a lab in Texas used by law enforcement. The lab, Othram, digitized a full genome from the remains and the recreation of the genetic lineage began.
The Southeast team, with the help of a lead forensic genealogist at Othram and Redgrave Research, were able to use their information to identify the deceased.
According to the university, the remains belonged to a man who went by the name Harry and was in his mid-30s when he drowned in the Mississippi River.
It’s believed the man’s body washed up on a farm downriver within a year of his death and his remains were likely burned during a routine field burning.
Since no foul play is considered in connection with the death of Harry, his family has asked that his full name is not released.
Upon reflection of their hard work, Bengston and her students involved in the 41-year-old cold case said it is a rewarding conclusion.
“It has helped me continue to learn and grow as an anthropologist, and allowed me to make a difference for a family who was missing their loved one,” said Bengston. “Additionally, it’s provided a unique and deeply meaningful learning opportunity for students, who now have a valuable set of new skills and experiences to take in any number of educational and career directions.”
Ariel Morrow, a junior double majoring in anthropology and forensic chemistry and from Benton, Mo., said working on this cold case has helped prepare her for her career.
“Having the opportunity to be a part of an active case has given me invaluable experience that I will be able to build on through graduate school and into a career,” Morrow said. “This experience has confirmed my passion for this field in giving individuals their identity back and bringing closure to families.”
Bengston stated Southeast’s anthropology program will continue to work on cases involving unidentified human remains.
“There are over 13,000 sets of unidentified human remains held by various labs and agencies across the country, and all of them deserve to have their names back and be returned to their families, no matter how much time has passed,” remarked Bengston.
