Severe storms possible tonight and overnight

Much of the Heartland is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3AM. Strong and severe storms will push into our western counties just after 9PM and continue to track east through the overnight hours. The severe threat looks to drop as we get deeper into the overnight hours. Spotty power outages are possible so make sure you have your devices charged. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. A few of the afternoon and evening storms could have some small hail in them, but the severe weather chance is very low. Thursday we should see much of the western half of the Heartland clear out, but clouds will hang in our eastern counties for much of the day.